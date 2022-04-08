More Clouds than Sun Expected this Weekend in the Berkshires

The Berkshires won’t be seeing the sun consistently until the start of next week according to the National Weather Service. This month has been following in line with the adage “April Showers Bring May Flowers.” If that is indeed the case the Berkshires will be pretty colorful when another page is flipped on this year’s calendar.

Showers and Maybe a Thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday in the Berkshires

With some sun today and temps in the mid-50s the NWS is calling for showers and maybe even a thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. So far Sunday is looking like the best day of the weekend from a weather perspective.

Listen for updated forecasts every hour on WUPE, WBEC AM & FM, WNAW and WSBS. The long-range National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires is below.

Today-Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight-A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday-Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night-A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday-Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night-Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday-Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday-Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night-Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday-Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.