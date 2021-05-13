More Offerings Up The Block From Us In GB

Our friends at Berkshire South Regional Community Center located just up the block from us at Crissey Road in Great Barrington have an assortment of fun events lined up for the entire family as they continue to accelerate their spring schedule and with summer around the corner, you can expect more on the way. Here are the latest happenings that will entertain members of all ages:

On Monday, May 17th, in-person classes are making their long awaited return. Zumba and Power Hour classes have been moved outdoors while yoga, strength and balance classes will remain indoors at the Center's auditorium. Space is limited as members should pre-register in advance by calling (413) 528-2810, extension 10. For a complete schedule of events, log on to their web site for comprehensive details.

A new Aqua Aerobics class has also been added to the agenda. Instructor Peggy Harrier will guide you through a deep water running class which combines toning and interval exercises that will strengthen muscles and your cardio vascular system. It is best described as a low impact workout. Classes begin on Wednesday, May 19th and you must reserve your spot in advance. get more details by logging on here.

Space is STILL available for youngsters to participate in youth swimming lessons that are taught by certified, caring and knowledgeable instructors as their goal is to assist swimmers in every level feel comfortable while in the water as they make their progression towards the next level. A total of 5 classes will take place starting on Tuesday, May 18th and are open to youngsters ages 6 to 12. You can sign up and get more information by logging on to The Berkshire South web site.

A FREE 4 week walking series with "The Berkshire Hiker" Bess Dillman will take place every Wednesday at 10 am as Bess has led walks and hikes throughout Berkshire county and the surrounding areas for over a decade. These walks are open to all ages and no prior registration is necessary. A different guided walk will be presented every week as the final excursion on June 2nd consists of a hike up 3 Mile Hill Trail to Fountain Pond so get those walking shoes ready for a healthy and enjoyable workout.

Another 5-K virtual run and walk is schduled on Saturday, May 22nd beginning at 10 am as participants of all ages will assist in raising funds for the center's youth and teen wellness programs. They are required to map out their own route and you're welcome to take some photos or videos of your journey. The first 100 paid participants will also receive a FREE T-shirt. To pre-register, you can log on to Berkshire South's web site by going here.

Are you looking for a job? Consider being a part of Berkshire South's staff as they are seeking qualified, enthusiastic people to fill various positions including lifeguards, custodians, Front Desk Associates, community services, aquatics instructors, summer waterfront and park staff. To apply for a position, log on to their on-line home page by going here.

