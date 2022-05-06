A Very Popular Berkshire County 5K Returns This Month In Person

Recently we sat down with Jenise Lucy, Executive Director from Berkshire South Regional Community center in Great Barrington. Jenise was happy to report that this year's 5K that the center hosts will return in person for the first time since 2019. Obviously, with the pandemic turning things upside down and inside out many in-person events had to be held virtually and this was the case with Berkshire South's annual 5K in 2020 and 2021.

Where is Berkshire South's 5K Going to Be Held?

Berkshire South's 5K is going to be held at the Great Barrington Airport which participants are very excited about according to Jenise. The event will be on May 14 with check-in at 9 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m. You can register on the day of the event but you will get a discount if you pre-register which you can do by going here.

Will There Be Prizes?

There will be prizes for different categories over the course of the race including male/female prizes, prizes for different age ranges, along with people who win the event as 5K runners...they will also win a prize according to Jenise.

Can Anybody Participate in the 5K

Yes. There are all levels, fitness types, and more. You can go at your own pace. Even families pushing strollers can participate in the 5K. The only thing Berkshire South asks you not to bring to the 5K is your dog. Young children can also participate in a color run. The children will be smattered with a non-toxic colored chalk. This is a fun little added treat for the youngsters.

There will be so much going on at this year's 5k and you can get complete details by going here.

