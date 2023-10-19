Two Massachusetts Rivers are Home to Some Big Snake Infestation
Though Massachusetts isn't known for being snake-central, the Bay State still has a healthy amount of these slithery creatures. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts is home to 14 species of snake. Luckily only two of them are venomous. Those two species of snake are the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead.
The rest of the species are nonvenomous and a fun fact to know is that all snakes can swim. According to AZ Animals, the biggest reason snakes are found in rivers and wetlands is that those areas are hot spots for food.
Two Massachusetts Rivers Have an Abundance of Snake Activity
The Ipswich River is 45 miles long and runs through the Massachusetts towns of Burlington, North Reading, Lynnfield, Middleton, Danvers, Boxford, and Topsfield, Ipswich along with the city of Peabody. You'll find a healthy amount of snake activity in this Massachusetts river. The source of public drinking water for approximately 350,000 people comes from the river's watershed although most of these people live outside the area.
Taunton River is another Massachusetts river where you'll find plenty of snake activity. According to AZ Animals, the river runs for 40 miles from its headwaters in Bridgewater to meet up with the Quequechan River in Fall River. Snakes love Taunton River because of the abundance of fish located there. In addition, to snakes and fish, occasionally the river has visits by marine species that are normally not found in rivers. This is because the Taunton River has a direct connection to the Atlantic Ocean. The river has had visits by a harp seal, a young male beluga whale, and a basking shark.
Ipswich and Taunton are just two Massachusetts rivers that have an abundance of snake activity. Almost all 14 species of snake can be found in these two rivers. You can check out more Massachusetts rivers with plenty of snake activity by going here.
