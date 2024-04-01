Here’s the #1 Most Walkable City in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. There's so much to do from hiking, biking, museums, Red Sox games, and more. Plus, many downtown areas offer plenty of shops and restaurants to stroll along and enjoy.

If you are visiting a city for the first time in Massachusetts, you want to be able to take it all in and sometimes driving doesn't do that experience justice. Many tourists want to get into town, walk around, and explore all the city has to offer. Likewise, if you plan on moving to a Massachusetts city you'll probably be doing plenty of walking so it's a good idea to know if the area is friendly toward walking. Can you explore the city and neighborhoods easily without a car? What are the most walkable areas? Are there pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods within the city? Are shops and restaurants easily accessible on foot?

What is the Most Walkable city in Massachusetts?

To answer this question we turned to REDFIN as they published a list of the most walkable cities in Massachusetts. As part of the research, the site factored in median sale price and rent. Today we spotlight the top three cities from the list.

Taking the #3 spot for walkability in Massachusetts is Boston. Here's REDFIN's review of Boston.

Particularly walkable areas in Boston include Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the North End. These places are home to iconic amenities like Boston Common, Quincy Market, and the Freedom Trail.

Walk Score: 83

Median Sale Price: $838,000

Median Rent Price: $3,428

Taking the #2 spot for walkability in Massachusetts is Somerville. Here's REDFIN's review of Somerville.

There are numerous walkable areas and neighborhoods throughout Somerville, like Davis Square and Union Square, helping make the city explorable without a car.

Walk Score: 89

Median Sale Price: $1,000,000

Median Rent Price: $3,027

The #1 spot for walkability in Massachusetts is Cambridge. Here's REDFIN's review of Cambridge.

The historic city boasts several pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods like Harvard Square and Central Square. These areas contain a variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions easily accessible on foot.

Walk Score: 90

Median Sale Price: $1,160,750

Median Rent Price: $3,364

You can view the entire list of the most walkable cities in Massachusetts by going here.

