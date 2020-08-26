“My Local MA” Campaign To Support Small & Local Businesses

Some good news to hopefully boost the economy and help out local businesses. The Baker-Polito Administration has launched a new campaign to encourage residents of the Commonwealth to support their local economies by shopping at local Massachusetts businesses and attractions, safely – in person, online, and using curbside pickup or takeout.

From a story reported on by WTEN/News 10 Albany, Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced the “My Local MA” advertising campaign which is kicking off this Friday, 8/28, in tandem with the Sales Tax-Free Weekend taking place August 29-30, and was developed as a response to the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Massachusetts local businesses and communities.

The purpose of the campaign is to spotlight the Commonwealth's diverse array of businesses and attractions – from family owned-restaurants to gift shops, thrift stores, and boutiques to museums – that are a critical part of the state's economy.

The campaign, running through December, will include print, broadcast, billboard, and digital ads, along with social media. The website, FindMyLocalMA.com, will feature resources for consumers and more information on the campaign.

Supporting beloved local businesses also means acting responsibly. “Masking up” and practicing social distancing will be emphasized throughout the campaign for our protection and to ensure that businesses can safely serve customers.

This year’s Sales-Tax Free Weekend will take place this Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30. In 2018, Governor Baker signed legislation that makes the annual sales tax holiday permanent. For more information or for the full story, check out WTEN's website here.