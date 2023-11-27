Massachusetts Dogs Could Be in a Dangerous Predicament

You may have heard that there is a mysterious illness going around that is affecting the health of canines. The illness is a contagious respiratory disease with an unknown cause and according to a recent article by Newsweek, health officials have confirmed instances in several states including Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

You may remember earlier this year there were instances of dogs getting sick from a virus known as the Parovirus. As noted in a previous article, that particular virus can lead to gastrointestinal disease and can be potentially fatal if not treated. The virus is spread through direct contact with infected dogs and through the infected dog's vomit and feces. The virus is carried via hands, food dishes, bedding, and shoes.

The Two Viruses Aren't One in the Same

Though the Parovirus is something to take seriously if your dog catches it, the Parovirus is not the same virus that is currently infecting canines in Massachusetts and 10 other states. Unfortunately, this respiratory virus is still new and the experts are still learning about it.

Massachusetts Dog Owners Should Keep Their Eyes and Ears Open

If you notice unusual behavior in your dog or symptoms including coughing, fever, loss of appetite or lethargy your dog could have this new mystery illness. If so, you'll want to get the dog to a veterinarian immediately. Hopefully the medical professionals will receive more insight into this mystery respiratory virus in dogs. In the meantime, since there have been cases of the virus in Massachusetts, it's important for Bay State residents to pay extra attention to their four-legged friends.

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman