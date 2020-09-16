NAMI BC to Hold Family-to-Family Class

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County will hold its next Family-to-Family class beginning Oct. 14. The class will be held Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This eight-week course will be held virtually via Zoom. (There will be no class the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.)

Family-to-Family is a class for families, partners and friends of individuals over age 18 living with a mental illness. The free course is designed to facilitate a better understanding of mental illnesses, increase coping skills and empower participants to become advocates for their family members. The course is taught by trained family members who have lived with this experience, and will include current information about self-care, communication skills and making choices for recovery.

To register, email namibc@namibc.org.

A reminder that NAMI BC offers a Warm Line (413-445-1136) which is a phone number that people can call to talk to either a NAMI BC staff or a community trained volunteer having lived experience with mental health issues, trauma, and/or to assist individuals through a difficult time, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. You can get more details about the Warm Line by going here.

About NAMI Berkshire County

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County provides information, referral, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County. NAMI Berkshire County’s vision is one of an integrated community where acceptance and hope are widespread.

