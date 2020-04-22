NAMI Berkshire County is Providing a Warm Line

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County is pleased to announce the addition of a Warm Line. 413-445-1136

NAMI BC’s Warm Line is a phone number that people can call to talk to either a NAMI BC staff or a community trained volunteer having lived experience with mental health issues, trauma, and/or to assist individuals through a difficult time, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAMI Berkshire County will provide support over the phone as well as resources as available. Calls will be accepted during the day and evening until 8 p.m. Callers experiencing isolation, fear, stress can speak to someone so they will not feel as isolated and find some coping strategies that have worked for the operators staffing the phone.

If operators are not available callers can leave their phone number and first name and they will be called back within 24 hours or sooner. The information is strictly confidential.

Funding for this additional service was given to us by Berkshire United Way, The Taconic Foundation, Williamstown Community Chest, and Northern Berkshire United Way.

(press release sent to us from NAMI Berkshire County for online and on air use)