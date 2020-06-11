NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags At Its Events

Two days after Darrell "Bubba" Wallace (NASCAR’s only full-time African-American driver) called for the sport to ban all confederate flags, NASCAR has done just that.

NASCAR announced the banning of the flag at racetracks, citing its reasons why in the following statement:

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

Prior to Wednesday's race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, Wallace gave NASCAR credit for the move.

"Props to NASCAR and everybody involved. [NASCAR president Steve] Phelps and I have been in contact a lot, just trying to figure out what steps are next, and that was a huge pivotal moment," Wallace told FOX Sports 1. "A lot of backlash for the sport, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one. And that's what the real mission is here. So I'm excited about that, and just gonna keep going on tonight."

How NASCAR will enforce the rule is currently unknown.