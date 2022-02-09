Nelly To Play Lynn, MA Auditorium; Tickets On Sale 2/10

It was the summer of 2000 when people fell madly in love with Nelly's "Country Grammar". Since then, the St. Louis born rapper has had a ton of hits over the last 22 years.

On Wednesday morning, Slater and Marjo were gushing about the fact that he's gonna play the Lynn Auditorium on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. with the code LYNN. General admission tickets go on sale here, or by calling (781) 599-SHOW.