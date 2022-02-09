Nelly To Play Lynn, MA Auditorium; Tickets On Sale 2/10
It was the summer of 2000 when people fell madly in love with Nelly's "Country Grammar". Since then, the St. Louis born rapper has had a ton of hits over the last 22 years.
On Wednesday morning, Slater and Marjo were gushing about the fact that he's gonna play the Lynn Auditorium on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. with the code LYNN. General admission tickets go on sale here, or by calling (781) 599-SHOW.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.