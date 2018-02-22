New Cafe Brings South of the Border Flavor to South County

There's a new player on the South Berkshire restaurant scene. Two brothers have brought their flair for Mexican and American food to Great Barrington to open Rio Cafe at 401 Stockbridge Road.

Jes and Luis Chairez, co-owners of Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in Pittsfield, told the Berkshire Eagle their new venture along the Housatonic River will serve up breakfast and lunch fare with a Mexican twist. Think omelettes, soups, sandwiches and burgers, along with breakfast burritos, quesadillas and other house specialties. Sorry amigos, no cervezas or margaritas, but they offer a great variety of refreshing smoothies among non-alcoholic beverage options.