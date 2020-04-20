News From The Town Of Sheffield

If you are a resident in the Berkshire county village or town of Sheffield, here are some items of interest you need to take note:

To start, the real estate due date has NOT been extended, therefore taxes are due on Friday, May 1st 2020 as stated on your bill or statement.

The town's annual elections WILL be held as scheduled on Monday, May 11th 2020.

Bulky waste will also take place on May 15th, 16th and 17th. If you have a current transfer station permit, you'll receive a coupon for a truck load of bulky waste. Permit holders can obtain the updated coupon by calling the Town Administrator's Office at (413) 229-7000, extension 152. If you have a trash hauler to dispose of bulky waste, the cost is $40 and you can mail your check or money order for that said amount to this address:

Town of Sheffield, Office of the Town Administrator, 21 Depot Square, Sheffield, MA 01257.

All coupons will be available beginning Tuesday, April 21st 2020.

Keep in mind, all Committee and Board meetings are being presented virtually via phone conferencing. For more information on how you can participate and access posted agendas, log on to The town of Sheffield's web site by going here

