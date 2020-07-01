Take a Look at the Berkshires’ Virtual Job Fair Right Here

There's no doubt that COVID-19 has turned lives upside down. Many people have lost jobs and have had to go on unemployment due to businesses closing up and shutting down. However, as states start to slowly reopen businesses and services, there are employment opportunities and positions that need to be filled.

If you're ready to get back to work, or just thinking of changing careers, the Berkshires' Virtual Job Fair is the place to start.

You'll find exciting opportunites from a variety of local business. Enter the Berkshires' Virtual Job Fair and take a look at the booths right now.

Take the first step to a brighter future today when you visit the Berkshires' Virtual Job Fair right here.