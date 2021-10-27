If you haven't received your COVID-19 booster shot yet, what are you waiting for? In all seriousness, if you haven't received the booster yet, you'll have an opportunity this weekend as Fairview Hospital/Berkshire Health Systems is hosting a Covid Booster Clinic Saturday, Oct, 30 from 1 pm - 5 pm. The clinic will be held at the South County Testing Center located at 475 Main Street in Great Barrington. Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be available at this Saturday's clinic according to information sent to us from Fairview Hospital.

Appointments are Required

To make an appointment, call 855-262-5465 or you can visit your BHS Patient Portal.

How Do I Know if I'm Eligible for the Booster?

You are eligible for the booster if it has been at least 6 months since your last Covid vaccination and you are either:

65 years and older, or

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings, or

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions, or

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Other Things to Know Ahead of Saturday's Clinic

You can choose Pfizer or Moderna no matter which type of vaccine you received previously.

Bring your Covid vaccination card.

Arrive within 10 minutes of your appointment time (this will keep things moving smoothly)

Do not attend the clinic if you are sick.

Wear short sleeves.

You will be asked to wait after you receive the vaccine, either 15 or 30 minutes based on your medical history.

You can't get the vaccine if you have the monoclonal antibodies within the last 90 days.

If you have additional questions, contact Heather Barbieri at (413) 854-9656 or email: hbarbieri@bhs1.org

If you haven't received your booster yet, now is the time and this weekend's clinic is an excellent opportunity.

