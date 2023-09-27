Could Snow Come to Western Massachusetts in October 2023?

Remember back at the end of October 2011, when parts of Massachusetts were nailed with a big snowstorm? It happened on the weekend of Halloween and by Monday, Oct. 31 kids were outside trick-or-treating in the snow. I remember just being in awe watching the storm outside of my home in the Berkshires and thinking it's not even close to winter yet and I have a huge mess to clean up. Plus, my in-laws were visiting that day which delayed them from going home. What a storm. After that storm though, we didn't get many storms in that winter of 2011/2012.

Will Western Massachusetts Experience Any Snow This October?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Western Massachusetts is free of snow this October. If you love the white stuff, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's basically going to be a typical October in the western part of the Baystate. We are due to see a mix of rain and sun along with both cool and mild temperatures throughout the 10th month of the year. The temperature will be above average by one degree...50°.

Of course, you know how it is in Western Massachusetts and the Berkshires, forecasts can change at the drop of a dime but as of this writing, October isn't due to have any unusual weather conditions. How about you? Do you like seeing early winter in October or should the snow hold off as long as possible? For me, October is about foliage and should stay that way. You can look up your area to see if you will be receiving any interesting weather by going here.

