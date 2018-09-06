Paint and Oil Collection in GB

Coming up this Saturday, September 8 from 8:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M., the South Berkshire Household Hazardous Waste Collaborative will hold a paint and oil collection in Great Barrington. This also includes the towns of Alford, Becket, Egremont, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham and West Stockbridge.

Acceptable materials include oil-based paint, stains, paint thinners, spray paint, turpentine, and waste motor oil. Latex paint will not be accepted. The center for Ecotechnology will coordinate this collection.

Online registration closes at 4:00 P.M. Friday (September 7) for the Saturday collection. For more information call: 1-800-369-3333 Ext. 142 or simply go here