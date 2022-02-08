Parents listen up! February has been deemed Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month as youngsters are truly experiencing tough times during this "so-called" 21st century, therefore this sensitive subject needs to be addressed in a delicate manner as abusive behavior towards this group of adolescents has recently become rampant as the latest statistics are truly alarming in nature.

The following information was released via a recent survey that was presented by Hartford's Interval House as this organization located south of the border is committed to the prevention of domestic violence which has seen a rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. See for yourself how some of these results have had an everlasting impact towards teenagers and their families in general:

33% of all American adolescents have fallen victim to physical, verbal, sexual and emotional dating abuse as only 33% confide in someone regarding their traumatic experiences.

This example of reprehensible, violent behavior is common for those between the 6th and 12th grades as 25% of high school girls have fallen victim to either physical or sexual abuse as this process could repeat itself once they become adults. This is why parents need to address this issue in a direct and sensitive manner to put their children at ease from the upcoming horrors that could follow once this abuse is implemented.

Another disturbing factor is that females ages 16 to 24 are likely to be abused by an intimate partner and that is totally unacceptable. The end result could lead to tragic circumstances as 50% of those who have experienced rape or sexual abuse could attempt suicide, but there are avenues to receive assistance and counseling to detour that possibility from ever happening.

Educators, youth and community leaders can also lend a hand to discuss this inappropriate behavior with parents as both positive forces can join in on the creativity of promoting messages to prevent dating violence and to raise awareness on the parallels of unhealthy and abusive relationships.

Interval House is offering a complimentary tool kit which consists of a slide show, graphics from social media platforms that shows updated statistics on various types of abuse, guides towards healthy and positive relationships plus details regarding a LIVE play that can be performed at your school. This free kit can be obtained by going here.

Social, Psychological and Behavioral Director Joanne Trembley Jackson is also standing by to answer all your questions regarding the abuse of teenagers and how you can be proactive in combating this serious problem as these measures can help your youngster from becoming a grim statistic. For more information, call 1-860-695-8725.

(some statistical information and background obtained in this article, courtesy of Interval House, based in Hartford, CT)