Berkshire County Folks Beware of Party Supply Rental Scam

Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.

With many events taking place outdoors, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning folks who are planning parties to be careful when selecting a rental company. Whether you are renting a tent, chairs, decorations, etc, you'll want to make sure you are selecting a reputable company when renting your event items.

Get our free mobile app

Why Do Berkshire County Residents Need to Be Extra Careful When Renting Event/Party Items?

The reason why the BBB is advising people to be extra careful is that there is a scam going around where people are searching for rental companies online and (little does the person know who is conducting the online search) some of these companies are not legitimate. The con artists are disguised as a rental company and take a deposit but never show up at the event with the rental items. The deposit is gone and the event is a bust. You can get all of the details about this scam by going here. (Also, be careful of this used car sales scam that is going around)

Do Your Research?

When it comes to planning a party, get business rental recommendations from family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc.

Call the business that you have in mind, reach out to them and choose local.

There are some very reputable places in Berkshire County that offer rentals on tents, bounce houses, chairs, canopies, decorations, etc. including (off the top of my head) Carr Hardware and Mahaiwe Tent.

Get more tips by going here.

Again, don't get burned by this scam. Rent your items from local businesses and you'll sleep well knowing that your party supplies will arrive and your event will be a success.

READ ON: Speaking of the Berkshires, do these mispronunciations ever drive you crazy?

20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations

KEEP READING: We definitely miss the Berkshire Mall. Here are just 65 of the many stores that have been in the mall over the years that spark some fond memories.