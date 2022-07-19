Beware: BBB Warning Massachusetts Residents of Used Car Sales Scam

Residents throughout Massachusetts, Berkshire County, and beyond are continuing to deal with high prices on well....everything. Yeah, it seems like everything continues to increase in price. As a result, many folks throughout Massachusetts are still struggling to make ends meet. Gas prices throughout the Berkshires continue to be over $4.00 per gallon and food prices aren't declining anytime soon either. Plus, trying to land some type of affordable housing is also a challenge.

With the cost of our everyday necessities not decreasing anytime soon, people need to find other ways to cut. It goes without saying that many people in Massachusetts need to continue to work and drive a vehicle. It's no surprise, that used cars are in high demand as brand new vehicles in this current climate are pretty much wish list items.

Con Artists Know That Used Cars are in Demand and the Better Business Bureau is Warning Massachusetts Residents Not to Fall for a Recent Used Car Sales Scam

When something is in demand and con artists get wind of it, they act on it. This happens all too often. (See gas gift card scam). The latest scam involves crooks scamming used car buyers out of their money by shoehorning their way into online platforms like Craigslist, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, etc. by listing inexpensive, bogus vehicles for sale. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the scam involves these vehicles not being located in the same town or city as the seller thus having to get a transport company (a fake one at that) involved which the buyer has to pay for. The transport company holds the funds in escrow until the vehicle is delivered. Once the buyer pays the third party company, their money is stolen as the vehicle will never be delivered.

Massachusetts Folks (and beyond) Need to Remember This Saying: If Something Seems Too Good to Be True, It Probably Is

Make sure you don't fall for this scam. It's a lot of your hard-earned money that will be flushed down the toilet. Always make sure you contact the seller by phone along with being able to see the car (in-person) first prior to the transaction. You can get complete details on this scam along with more tips on how to avoid it by going here.

