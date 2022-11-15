Nearly $3,000 Raised for Berkshire County Food Pantry During Local Radiothon

As you may have heard, for the first time in 23 years, the People's Pantry of Great Barrington has had to reach out to the community and do active fundraising. Not surprisingly, this is due to the fact that many people were facing food insecurities during the pandemic. For some, collecting food at the People's Pantry in Great Barrington may have been short-term until they could back on their feet financially, for others, it's ongoing as they struggle to keep food on their table for their family. Keep in mind, just because the pandemic has calmed down a bit doesn't mean the food security issue has gone away. It is still very much prevalent in the local community. As a matter of fact, it's still on the rise.

What is the People's Pantry's Fundraising Goal?

In June of 2022, the People's Pantry started its "Fill the Bag" fundraising campaign and their goal is to raise $300,000 by the end of this year. Though they haven't reached it yet, the staff at the People's Pantry have been floored by the generosity and donations that have come in from the community. Including donations from folks that live outside of the Berkshires and Massachusetts. There's no question that our community comes together when people and organizations are in need of a helping hand.

The People's Pantry of Great Barrington Had a Successful Radiothon This Past Monday

As part of their "Fill the Bag" fundraising efforts, WSBS along with State Representative Smitty Pignatelli teamed up with the People's Pantry this past Monday (Nov. 15) and held a radiothon on WSBS. In just three hours nearly $3,000 was raised for the People's Pantry which is going to help families right here in the local community just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Turkey Project is Now Covered Thanks to the Listeners Who Donated During the WSBS Radiothon

Each year clients of the People's Pantry sign up for a Thanksgiving turkey and fixin's. Last year the People's Pantry stopped at 100 sign-ups but this year the pantry purchased 150 turkeys and the sign-up spaces went fast. With the cost of Turkey being twice as much (and in some cases three times) as last year, it's not that shocking that the 150 turkeys were gobbled up very quickly. The 150 families are due to receive a 12-lb turkey and canned and dried goods such as cranberry sauce, gravy, and stuffing. The goal of the People's Pantry during the radiothon was to raise $2,000 so they could cover the cost of the turkey donations and $2,845 was raised during a three-hour period. That is definitely a success.

The People's Pantry of Great Barrington is Still in Need of Donations to Reach its End-of-the-Year Goal

The People's Pantry of Great Barrington still has a way to go in reaching its $300,000 goal by the end of 2022. You can make a donation right now at the People's Pantry website by going here.

