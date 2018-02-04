The Flu Could Jeopardize Pink’s Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

There's only one day left until the Super Bowl but the NFL may be scrambling to find a replacement to sing the national anthem before Sunday's big game.

According to a report from TMZ , Pink , who is scheduled to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," has come down with the flu and it could keep her from performing. Sources close to the production say the singer had a tough time getting through her rehearsal on Thursday night and the performance didn't go smoothly.

There's also cause for concern after Pink's Friday concert in Minneapolis was less than perfect. The singer reportedly had to rely on backup singers and crowd often and even cut her performance of "Beautiful Trauma" short. "I can't do it. I hate this... I can't do that song. I'm sorry," she told the crowd.

The singer also commented on her illness, writing on Instagram, "Trying to practice the flu away... I promise I will do my best, as I always do."

While Pink's pre-game national anthem may not go as planned, Justin Timberlake's halftime show is shaping up to be a memorable one. According to a recent report , the Man of the Woods singer is planning to have hologram of Prince as a way to honor the legendary artist in his home state of Minnesota.

As for anyone else joining JT on stage, dress rehearsals showed no one would be making any surprises appearances. Rumors have been swirling that Janet Jackson or N*SYNC could join the singer during his performance.

Check out Pink's Instagram post below.