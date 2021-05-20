Pittsfield Man Found Dead Near Train Tracks

Pittsfield Police responded to a reported fatality on the railroad tracks near Greenway Street in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police responded Wednesday morning to a call from CSX personnel who located the body on the tracks at approximately 2:30 a.m. after a train operator reported striking an unknown object.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and identified the deceased as a 25- year-old Bryan Jones, of Pittsfield.

The investigation is ongoing. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County.

