Pittsfield Man Found Guilty In Domestic Violence Trial

Unfortunately, once again the punishment doesn't fit the crime, but does it ever? At least a guilty verdict was obtained by the Berkshire DA's office yesterday in Central Berkshire District Court for a Pittsfield man accused of domestic violence.

According to a media statement from Berkshire District Attorney's Office spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 37-year-old Korey Laviscount of Pittsfield was found guilty by a Central Berkshire District Court jury on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

Laviscount was found guilty of single counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and strangulation. The defense requested a six-month sentence while the prosecution asked for a one-year sentence.

District Court Judge Jennifer Tyne sentenced him to serve a year at the Berkshire County House of Correction. The incident took place last year in mid-November when Pittsfield Police responded to a home after a 9-1-1 call was made and then the phone was hung up.

When police arrived at the scene they heard yelling and witnessed an injured victim. Police were able to determine what happened. As the victim attempted to leave the residence during an argument, Laviscount wrestled the victim to the ground and strangled the victim.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:

I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their response and investigation. Strangulation is a key indicator of potential lethality, and my office prioritizes prosecuting domestic violence and strangulation cases. I thank the victim for courageously testifying and the jury for carefully considering the facts and holding this defendant accountable.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.