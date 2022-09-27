Pittsfield Man Found Guilty In Domestic Violence Trial
Unfortunately, once again the punishment doesn't fit the crime, but does it ever? At least a guilty verdict was obtained by the Berkshire DA's office yesterday in Central Berkshire District Court for a Pittsfield man accused of domestic violence.
According to a media statement from Berkshire District Attorney's Office spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 37-year-old Korey Laviscount of Pittsfield was found guilty by a Central Berkshire District Court jury on Monday.
Laviscount was found guilty of single counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and strangulation. The defense requested a six-month sentence while the prosecution asked for a one-year sentence.
District Court Judge Jennifer Tyne sentenced him to serve a year at the Berkshire County House of Correction. The incident took place last year in mid-November when Pittsfield Police responded to a home after a 9-1-1 call was made and then the phone was hung up.
When police arrived at the scene they heard yelling and witnessed an injured victim. Police were able to determine what happened. As the victim attempted to leave the residence during an argument, Laviscount wrestled the victim to the ground and strangled the victim.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:
I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their response and investigation. Strangulation is a key indicator of potential lethality, and my office prioritizes prosecuting domestic violence and strangulation cases. I thank the victim for courageously testifying and the jury for carefully considering the facts and holding this defendant accountable.