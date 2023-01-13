Pittsfield Police Arrest Man After Search Yields Over $31,000 In Meth, Cocaine, And Heroin
Brand new Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue made this observation concerning a Pittsfield drug arrest:
I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County but in Western MA.
That's quite the statement. According to a media statement from the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office, a Pittsfield man was arrested on Tuesday after a search of his house led to police seizing over $31,000 in illegal narcotics.
The DA's Office reports that Pittsfield Police along with Mass State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Alden Avenue this past Tuesday. During the search of the home, law enforcement turned up varying quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.
Police arrested the man, 21-year-old Alan Ramos of Pittsfield, on several charges following the search during which police seized:
- 90 grams of methamphetamine
- 45 grams of heroin
- 30 grams of cocaine, and
- cash in excess of $6,000
Also, according to the media statement, Ramos was held on $100,000 bail because of a past history of providing the court with different addresses in relation to pending domestic assault charges on a minor.
Ramos will be held without the right to bail for 90 days and his previous bail for multiple domestic assault charges was also revoked. In the media statement, Shugrue had this to say:
We are setting the tone in Berkshire County. If you break the law, if you bring guns and drugs into our community, you will be held and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Great work! Kudos to the Pittsfield and State Police. Also, a big shout-out to the Berkshire County Detective Unit. A nice way to start 2023!