Pittsfield Police Make Arrest And Seize Firearm On Tyler Street Early Friday

Pittsfield Police Make Arrest And Seize Firearm On Tyler Street Early Friday

BlakeDavidTaylor

Thank goodness for our Pittsfield Police Department, constantly on patrol, and ever-watchful for suspicious or unusual behavior. And once again their persistence paid off early Friday morning.

According to a statement on their Facebook page, the PPD arrested Luke Yeborh early Friday morning on numerous charges after initially pulling him over for erratic driving on Tyler Street.

Apparently, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, September 2nd, Pittsfield Police patrol officer Shawn Courtney saw a car driving erratically and crossing the center lines on Tyler Street in the area of Burbank Street.

Officer Courtney performed a routine motor vehicle stop on the car which was a grey Nissan Sentra. The driver was identified as Luke Yeborh who, it turns out, was driving with a suspended license for an earlier infraction.

Upon further investigation of the vehicle, police found a loaded firearm in close proximity to Yeborh. Officers noted that the weapon appeared to be assembled locally and did not feature a serial number making it a "ghost gun".

Yeborh was placed under arrest on the following charges:

  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
  • Possessing ammunition without FID card
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possessing a large-capacity firearm
  • Possess large-capacity feeding device
  • Marked lanes violation

Yebohr was to be arraigned at some point today in Berkshire Superior Court. For more on the story, check out the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page here.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Filed Under: arrest, crime, firearm seizure, Pittsfield Police, Tyler Street
Categories: Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM