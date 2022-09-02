Pittsfield Police Make Arrest And Seize Firearm On Tyler Street Early Friday
Thank goodness for our Pittsfield Police Department, constantly on patrol, and ever-watchful for suspicious or unusual behavior. And once again their persistence paid off early Friday morning.
According to a statement on their Facebook page, the PPD arrested Luke Yeborh early Friday morning on numerous charges after initially pulling him over for erratic driving on Tyler Street.
Apparently, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, September 2nd, Pittsfield Police patrol officer Shawn Courtney saw a car driving erratically and crossing the center lines on Tyler Street in the area of Burbank Street.
Officer Courtney performed a routine motor vehicle stop on the car which was a grey Nissan Sentra. The driver was identified as Luke Yeborh who, it turns out, was driving with a suspended license for an earlier infraction.
Upon further investigation of the vehicle, police found a loaded firearm in close proximity to Yeborh. Officers noted that the weapon appeared to be assembled locally and did not feature a serial number making it a "ghost gun".
Yeborh was placed under arrest on the following charges:
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Possessing ammunition without FID card
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possessing a large-capacity firearm
- Possess large-capacity feeding device
- Marked lanes violation
Yebohr was to be arraigned at some point today in Berkshire Superior Court. For more on the story, check out the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page here.