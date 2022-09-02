Thank goodness for our Pittsfield Police Department, constantly on patrol, and ever-watchful for suspicious or unusual behavior. And once again their persistence paid off early Friday morning.

According to a statement on their Facebook page, the PPD arrested Luke Yeborh early Friday morning on numerous charges after initially pulling him over for erratic driving on Tyler Street.

Apparently, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, September 2nd, Pittsfield Police patrol officer Shawn Courtney saw a car driving erratically and crossing the center lines on Tyler Street in the area of Burbank Street.

Officer Courtney performed a routine motor vehicle stop on the car which was a grey Nissan Sentra. The driver was identified as Luke Yeborh who, it turns out, was driving with a suspended license for an earlier infraction.

Upon further investigation of the vehicle, police found a loaded firearm in close proximity to Yeborh. Officers noted that the weapon appeared to be assembled locally and did not feature a serial number making it a "ghost gun".

Yeborh was placed under arrest on the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Possessing ammunition without FID card

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possessing a large-capacity firearm

Possess large-capacity feeding device

Marked lanes violation

Yebohr was to be arraigned at some point today in Berkshire Superior Court. For more on the story, check out the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page here.

