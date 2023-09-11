A Mishap In Berkshire County’s Largest City Raises Questions

Another challenging moment for Pittsfield Police as they are investigating the cause of a two car crash after an SUV T-boned at the corner of Lakeway Drive and Valentine Road over the weekend. The mishap flipped the vehicle onto its side. No life threatening injuries were reported as both occupants were transported to Berkshire Medical Center.

Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

According To The Berkshire Eagle, a red 2017 Subaru Hatchback sustained heavy amounts of damage after the driver was heading westbound on Lakeway Drive and failed to stop at a stop sign. Seconds later, a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, was heading northbound on Valentine Road and both vehicles collided. Officer Brandon Gallagher immediately responded to the scene:

"The Subaru had heavy front-row damage after it spun the out and redirected into the tree causing it to flip, and roll over onto its side,”

Car accident medtide loading...

The SUV driver had to be extricated through the windshield. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. The accident forced Valentine Road to be closed for over 2 hours on Sunday afternoon between Lakeway Drive and Vin Hebert Boulevard as the investigation took place and the road was cleared and cleaned by 3:30 pm.

pittsfield police car pittsfield police car loading...

A black and white dog traveling in the Subaru was not injured during this mishap. Police are withholding the names of both accident victims until their families can be notified. Anyone who witnessed the accident and has further information of this case, is asked to call Michael Silver from The Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700 extension 596.

(Some information obtained in this article written by Jane Kaufman, courtesy of www.berkshireeagle.com)