Once again, somebody in Pittsfield was up to no good recently. Wednesday afternoon, right around 5 pm, an armed man robbed a popular financial institution and Pittsfield Police were called to the scene.

According to a media report from Lt. John Mazzeo of the Pittsfield Police Department, at approximately 5 pm on Wednesday, November 29th, police officers responded to NBT Bank, 609 Merrill Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

According to Lt. Mazzeo, the suspect entered the NBT Bank location, flashed a firearm, and demanded cash. He then departed the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.

The media report goes on to say that the armed suspect is believed to be a white male. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. If you or anyone you know can provide any info on the robbery itself or any suspicious activity in the area, the Pittsfield Police Department would greatly appreciate your cooperation.

If you wish to help, please contact Detective Goodrich at 413-448-9700, extension 554. You also have the option of providing information anonymously by calling the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706.

You can also text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411). The Pittsfield Police Department thanks you in advance for any help you can provide on the matter. Special Thanks to Lt. Mazzeo for providing the information on the incident.

