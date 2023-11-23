Thanksgiving Eve Stabbing At Popular Berkshire County Restaurant
The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving has always been a very busy time for bars and restaurants as friends and family are either coming back home or visiting because of the big holiday.
At least, that's the way it used to be before the pandemic temporarily halted that. Now that things are getting back to (the new) normal, it's slowly becoming a Thanksgiving Eve tradition yet again
Meeting and catching up with friends and family the night before Thanksgiving can be quite fun and certainly alleviate some stress. But, as last night proved, sometimes it can be dangerous.
Shortly before 10 pm last night, there was an apparent stabbing at a popular bar and restaurant on West Street in Pittsfield. According to a media report from Lt. John Mazzeo of the Pittsfield Police Department, the incident occurred at the Thistle & Mirth Wednesday night.
According to Lt. Mazzeo, around 9:40 pm Wednesday night, Pittsfield Police Department officers responded to Thistle & Mirth at 44 West Street for a report of a stabbing.
Police officers turned up evidence of a stabbing but were unable to locate a victim. However, a little while later, an adult male showed up at BMC with a stab wound. The man is expected to survive the attack.
Not much more is known at this time but the PPD believes this was not a random act and does not think there is an immediate threat to the general public. If you have any information regarding the incident, the Pittsfield Police Department would like to hear from you.
Contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9700, extension 572. You can also provide info anonymously by calling the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706. The PPD thank you in advance for any help you can provide.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli