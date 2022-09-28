Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?
I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement with Casella Waste Systems. However, it's only temporary. Allow me to explain further and perhaps shed some light.
According to a statement from the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office, the agreement with Casella Waste Systems allows Pittsfield residents to drop off yard waste at the Hubbard Avenue transfer station.
Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer Roberta McCulloch-Dews says that this is temporary. The service will begin Thursday, Sept. 29, and end Saturday, Dec. 1, 2022.
And this service is for Pittsfield residents only. Customers must provide proof of residency in Pittsfield with a valid ID or an ID combined with a matching name on a utility bill, or a similar document.
Also, this service is not meant for contractors or businesses to drop off yard waste. Commercial vehicles will also not be allowed to drop off yard waste. The transfer station at 500 Hubbard Avenue will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
What you'll need to do when you arrive is to empty your bags into designated containers. Here's what Casella Waste Systems considers "yard waste" and will be accepted:
- tree trimmings and branches
- house and garden plants
- leaves
- brush and grass clippings
The following items are NOT considered yard waste and will not be accepted:
- soil, sod, or similar materials
- bricks, stones, or similar materials
- plastic bags
If you would like more information, please feel free to call the Department of Public Services and Utilities at 413-499-9330.