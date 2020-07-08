Pittsfield Woman Dies After Structure Fire

A Pittsfield woman died Monday night at Berkshire Medical Center after a fire in her home.

Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Chickering Street shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. Firefighters located Frances Lysonski, 74, on the second floor. EMS transported her to Berkshire Medical Center where she later died at approximately 11:20 p.m. A city firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling from a ladder. EMS transported him to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The fire began on the first floor and extended to the second. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in approximately 45 minutes.

The Pittsfield Fire Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Pittsfield Police Department’s investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The focus of the investigation is on an accidental cause.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office for online and on air use)