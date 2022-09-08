Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!

Banks' latest role within the ad, is in the form of a text conversation. The conversation has her discussing a source for Archer Roose luxury wines with the co-founder of the company, Marian Leitner-Waldman. Check out the ad here...

Banks not only gives a shoutout to her hometown of Pittsfield, MA, but also calls us the 'City of Champions'. Hey, we can't argue that one!

In October of 2021, it was announced that Elizabeth Banks would be joining Archer Roose as their Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner. In fact, you may have seen some of Archer Roose's other hilarious ads, featuring Banks.

Of course, Archer Roose is relatively local as well. Their headquarters is off to our east in Boston, MA. Marian and her husband, David, founded the company back in 2015. And you can see Banks in plenty of ads for the luxury wine putting her own hilarious spin on a solid adult beverage. You can definitely see some Pittsfield come through in each of her ads for the product.

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now