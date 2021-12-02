Wine drinkers take note…the most popular Wine in Massachusetts is…

Getty Images

Wine drinkers take note…The Waycroft has published a list of the “Most Popular Types of Wine in Every U.S. State.”  Waycroft used data from Google Trends to analyze and compile the most popular types of red and white wines across the country.  According to The Waycroft article they compiled the list “for the sake of science and for the love of wine.”

Running down the top wine in Massachusetts, wine drinkers in the state prefer a Marsala wine.  Marsala is a fortified wine according to Wikipedia that is produced in the region surrounding the city of Marsala in Sicily.  Its history dates back to an English trader named John Woodhouse in 1773 according to Wiki.  Marsala is predominantly a white wine made from a combination of white grapes including Damaschino, Inzolia, and Catarratto.  At times the wine will also include a red grape variety.  According to winefolly.com flavors in a true Marsala include apricot, vanilla, tamarind, brown sugar, and tobacco. The wine site lists asparagus, brussel sprouts, and chocolate as food that are “hard-to-match” when paired with those foods.  A dry Marsala is often used in cooking, especially in Italian restaurants.

To our north in New York, the state's top Google search for wine is Piot Grigio, the most popular wine in the northeast and southern part of the country.  Pinot Grigio also tops the list in Connecticut.  Staying in New England and heading north Mainer's top wine choice is a Chenin Blanc.  Rhode Island, like New York, checks the Pinot Grigio box, while New Hampshire also falls in line with Massachusetts with a Marsala.  In Vermont, it was Riesling that was the most popular wine choice according to the article posted on The Waycroft website.

Google Trends across the country listed Moscato as the most popular in 9 states, Pinot Grigio in 8 states, Riesling in 5, Muscadine and Sherry with a total of 4 states, and Marsala, Merlot, Rose’, Shiraz with 2 states each.  Other popular wine types (so I thought) such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Chablis, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, and Champagne only topped the list in 1 state each.

To check out the entire state-by-state and regional breakdown click this link to The Waycroft article.

