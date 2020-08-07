Liam Neeson is Coming to the Area This Weekend

Yes that's right. Liam Neeson along with his son Michael Richardson will be coming to the area and not too far away from the Berkshires. They will be making a visit to Four Brothers Drive-In Theatre in Amenia, New York to premier their new movie 'Made In Italy' this Saturday Aug. 8 and they will make a live speech for all in attendance. You don't want to miss this opportunity.

The above list is just the tip of the iceberg. He's starred in so much more...too many to list.

There will be complimentary Wine (to be taken home and consumed only) and a movie poster for those in attendance!

Just a reminder that Four Brothers Drive-In Theatre follows social distancing guidelines and don't forget to bring your mask.

It's always a fun night out at Four Brothers Drive-In Theatre and we give out passes to the theater every Friday courtesy of our Facebook Friday contest but this Saturday's experience will be extra special and something that you will not forget.

You can get complete details and ticket information by going here.