Sweet! March Is Maple Month In Massachusetts

Who does not love maple syrup on a hot stack of pancakes!

The sugaring season in Massachusetts has begun. The sap has been running for several weeks due to warm temperatures, and sugar-makers have made the first batches of 2020 maple syrup. Sugar-makers and officials will gather on Friday, March 6th at 10:00 am at the Sunrise Farms in Colrain Massachusetts to mark the beginning of Maple Month.

A lot of Maple Shacks and Farms are giving tours and selling all kinds of maple products.

The state’s Department of Agricultural Resource Commissioner John Lebeaux will tap the ceremonial first tree of the season and read a proclamation from Governor Baker declaring March to be Maple Month in Massachusetts.

A couple of my favorite ways to use Maple Syrup Is putting it on as a glaze on baked chicken or My all-time favorite is brussell sprouts, bacon and maple syrup..yummy!