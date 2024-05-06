Massachusetts is home to many breathtaking attractions including our beaches. With summer just around the corner, you may be thinking about planning a vacation if you haven't done so already. If catching rays on a beautiful New England beach is a must-have for your summer vacation outing but you aren't sure where to start or which beach to choose, you've come to the right place.

Three of New England's Prettiest Beaches are in Massachusetts

While New England has plenty of beaches to choose from, if you plan on visiting Massachusetts you may want to check out the following beaches as they are three of the prettiest in New England according to New England.com.

Crane Beach, Ipswich

Here's New England.com's review of Crane Beach:

More than five miles of trails and boardwalks wind through coastal dunes alongside a pristine shoreline on the Crane Estate. Home to nesting piping plovers, this timeless beach in Ipswich is managed for recreation and conservation by The Trustees of Reservations.

Aquinnah Public Beach, Martha's Vineyard

Here's New England.com's review of Aquinnah Public Beach

Nestled in the less-traveled southwest corner of the island, this beach is worth the ten-minute trek from the parking lot at the Aquinnah lighthouse, if only for the dramatic sunsets that enliven the nearby colorful and towering clay cliffs. It just might be the best of the many Martha’s Vineyard beaches.

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, MA

Here's New England.com's review of Good Harbor Beach:

An expansive white sand crescent overlooking the rocky ledges of Salt Island – accessible by foot at low tide – this Gloucester, MA beach offers full-service amenities including lifeguards, concession stand and restrooms with showers.

If you are looking for beach time in Massachusetts this summer, particularly beaches with breathtaking views that would be great selfie opportunities consider Crane Beach, Aquinnah Public Beach, or Good Harbor Beach. You won't regret it. You can view all the New England beaches that made the list by going here.

