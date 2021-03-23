Preview Items in the Upcoming Great Radio Auction

The next Great Radio Auction kicks off this Monday morning (Mar. 29) at 7 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. Saturday evening (Apr. 3). Once again the auction will be online for convenience and to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Just like last time, we've teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called “Seize the Deal”.

The way the online auction works is we will be pre-pricing many of our most popular items, so rather than waiting for the sold bell to ring, you can just go ahead and purchase them immediately with our “Buy it Now” option. We’ll still take bids on the larger items, but just like the previous online auctions, this auction takes place over six days. The great part about this is, much like Ebay, you can enter your maximum bid at any time during the week, and if someone outbids you, your bids will be placed in predetermined increments automatically, up till your maximum bid, or less if no one bids the item up. That means you can place your bid once and forget it, and you don’t need to be present when the auction ends. You will need to pay for the items online, and certificates will be mailed to you, with no local pick-up.

To get you prepared for the auction, we're giving you a chance to preview some of the items that will go live as of Monday morning and there will be some sweet steals and deals for sure. Some of the items that will be available in the spring auction include a full roof replacement, retractable awning, a couple of snow blowers, 200 square feet of oak flooring, certificate for a bluetooth remote car starter, restaurant certificates galore and many more items.

You can preview all of the items in the spring auction by going here.

