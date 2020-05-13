WSBS Daily Deal for May 13

The WSBS Spring Radio Auction in March didn’t happen, so we’re offering special deals for you to take advantage of…

Today’s (Wednesday, May 13) Daily Deal is:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A $25.00 gift card to Marketplace Kitchen Table, Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington. Good for anything on their menu and remember, they’re offering daily dinner specials – feed a family of four – just $24.95! View takeout menu at marketplace kitchen dot com. Yours for $18! $18 gets you $25 at Marketplace Kitchen Table!

Certificates are first come, first served! Call 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item! Call or email WSBS now!

You can view an entire list of Daily Deals by going here.