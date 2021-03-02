Price of Dr. Seuss Books Through Roof Amid Controversy

Usually March 2nd is a day to celebrate reading in American and celebrate the man who made children smile for generations. It was fitting that National Read Across America Day would be on the same day as the birthday of the man who was adored by millions: Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss "Ted" Geisel).

This year, however, the day of celebration had a different tone as word came that several books from the legendary author would cease being published any longer due to concerns over racist and insensitive imagery.

In a statement Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises commented on the decision saying:

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families".

There are a total of 6 books being taken out of publication. According to reports, they are:

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street

If I Ran the Zoo

McElligot’s Pool

On Beyond Zebra!

Scrambled Eggs Super!

The Cat’s Quizzer

The Cat in the Hat, one of Seuss’ most popular books, has received criticism, as well, but will continue to be published for now.

So what has the news done to the sale of these iconic books? Well, of course, it prompted pricing for the books to go through the roof. People are ready to cash in on those old books laying around or even a few new copies. With having my first grandchild on the way, I jumped on Amazon and grabbed a new hardcover copy of The Cat in the Hat just in case, but the other books had already fallen into a bit of price gouging.

Scroll down to see what the books are selling for as of Tuesday, March 2nd.

6 Dr. Seuss Books Being Pulled From Publication