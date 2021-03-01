A Preview Of Tuesday’s GB Joint Budget Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington's Select Board and Finance Committee will present a special joint budget meeting on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow this session on-line. For more details, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access this meeting via Zoom.by clicking on this link which will take you to the LIVE presentation here in south county.

WEBINAR ID: 817 0237 6208 PASSCODE: 456456

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order takes place at approximately 6:30 pm followed by a discussion regarding the upcoming town budget for the 2022 fiscal year. A vote will follow.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to present any questions for future town meetings in advance that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will conclude with media time followed by the standard adjournment

A reminder: The next pair of regular meetings are scheduled to take place on Monday, March 8th, 2021 and on Monday, March 22nd, 2021.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)