Electrical Fire at New Marlborough Residence

Earlier this morning (Mar 2) at about 1:15 a.m. New Marlborough Fire & Rescue responded to a home in Clayton for a reported electrical fire. Reported on the New Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, the homeowner shut the power off to the suspected problem area and called 9-1-1. Firefighter investigated and found an electric odor, but no smoke or fire.

A limb on the wires leading to the home was discovered and believed to be the cause of the problem. The main power to the house was turned off as a precaution and the power company was called. It was recommended that an electrician inspect the electrical system. Additionally more and updated smoke alarms were recommended.

As this call had the potential to be quite serious Monterey and Canaan were requested mutual aid. Once a size up was completed they were quickly returned back to their communities. The New Marlborough Fire Department thanks them for their assistance. New Marlborough units returned to service about 2:30 a.m.

Reminder: Treat all down wires as if they are live and have the potential to be deadly, because they are

Below are some other sound tips to prevent fires in and around your home:

Under no circumstances should you take a torch to a frozen pipe. There are safer ways to thaw the pipe, and the professionals have the proper tools - the cost of a plumber will most likely be less than the deductible on your homeowners insurance when the house catches fire.

Please make sure that you have working Smoke and CO detectors. Do not use the stove to heat your house, and if you are going to warm up the car, make sure that it is outside and not in the garage.

Space heaters should be clear of cords draping over the units; keep space heaters at least three feet away from objects that are combustible; make sure clothing, bedding curtains etc. don't hover over or fall on the units, never leave a portable space heater unattended and make sure to turn off the units before bed.

