If you have been a Facebook Friday winner over the past several months, you probably have been thinking it's great that you won passes but you may have also thought, "I wish I could use them." Well, finally you are in luck as the theater has a reopening date of May 21. According to Ricard Stanley, owner of the Triplex, the staff at the theater will be observing all social distancing protocols so capacity is limited.

Folks responded to Richard's post with much rejoice as comments included "yay," "great news," "best news ever" and "fantastic." It's evident that some local residents are excited and ready to visit the theater asap.

If you have previously won passes during the pandemic, no need to worry, your passes will be honored.

