Have You Won on Facebook Friday Yet?

If the answer is no, it's very easy to get in the running to win. All you have to do is like the WSBS Facebook page and you can do that by going here. Once you like our page, you're in the running to win some fun weekly prizes. Throughout the history of the contest, we have given away concert tickets, grocery store gift cards, tickets to amusement parks, restaurant gift cards, movie tickets, whale watch tickets and a whole host of family-friendly prizes.

This week we'll once again be giving away a family four-pack of tickets to the Triplex Cinema in Greart Barrington. Even though the Triplex is temporarily closed, these passes will have a long enough out expiration date that you'll be able to use them when the theatre opens again.

Below is the message on the Triplex's website:

We here at the Triplex Cinema have been looking for ways to continue to deliver quality movies to you, our loyal supporters, during this challenging time. While we cannot project any movies here at the theater, there are some alternatives evolving in order to allow you to see some quality films streamed by the distributor themselves. So far we've been able to team with a couple of participating distributors and using our links to stream their content helps us to remain viable.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

So like us now, be in the running to win and you could be our next grand prize winner. We'll announce the winner later on this morning at 7:50 and of course post the name to our website and Facebook page. Good luck from the station that loves to make you a winner, WSBS.