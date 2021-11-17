Author: Jesse Stewart

If you live, work, and/or visit Great Barrington you know how limited parking options can be at times. We tend to hear about parking issues in Great Barrington...a lot. Whether it's reading/hearing media stories, speaking with guests, visitors, and/or town employees the topic of limited parking in Great Barrington tends to be a popular one.

I have experienced Great Barrington parking limitations myself whether it be attending a show at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, running into Carr Hardware to grab supplies or, dining at a downtown restaurant. Oftentimes, parking a distance from my destination is normal in downtown Great Barrington.

There is good news for folks who want to experience all that Great Barrington has to offer during the holiday season. According to a press release that was sent to us from the town, from Nov. 26-Dec. 31, Great Barrington will suspend daytime parking time limitations downtown. To borrow a phrase from Larry David, that's pretty, pretty, pretty good. This change will bring more flexible parking to encourage downtown shopping and dining during the holiday season. Yes, shopping local is a big key to supporting the town and making it thrive.

If you're planning to make a visit to one of Berkshire County's wonderful gems within the next month, your parking experience will be a little less stressful and as a result, you'll have more time to enjoy all Great Barrington has to offer and less time worrying about parking hiccups. Seasons greetings and thank you for shopping local.

