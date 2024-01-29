Massachusetts’s Richest County is the 9th Richest in America

Massachusetts has been #1 over the years in a few areas including the best state to raise a family and the best state for education along with the 'smartest state.' It's no surprise that so many people want to move to the Bay State.

At times though Massachusetts can be labeled as a snobby or stuck-up state. I suppose that isn't a surprise considering we have a collection of wealthy towns, cities, and counties. One county in particular is not only the wealthiest in the state but wealthier than the five other wealthiest counties in New England.

According to Nasdaq, GoBankingRates conducted a study that named the richest counties in each U.S. state. The counties were in order from least wealthy to wealthiest. Out of all 50 states, Massachusetts ranked #9. With a median household income of $116,571 Massachusetts's richest county is Nantucket according to the study.

Here's How The 5 Other New England States Rank Compared to Massachusetts

#20 New Hampshire (Rockingham County, Richest county’s median household income: $101,683)

#21 Connecticut ( Fairfield County, Richest county’s median household income: $101,194)

#24 Rhode Island (Bristol County, Richest county’s median household income: $95,102)

#40 Vermont (Grand Isle County, Richest county’s median household income: $85,154)

#43 Maine (Cumberland County, Richest county’s median household income: $80,679)

The States That Beat Out Massachusetts Include the Following:

#8 Georgia (Forsyth County, Richest county’s median household income: $120,999)

#7 New Mexico (Los Alamos County, Richest county’s median household income: $123,677)

#6 New Jersey (Morris County, Richest county’s median household income: $123,727)

#5 New York (Nassau County, Richest county’s median household income: $126,576)

#4 Colorado (Douglas County, Richest county’s median household income: $127,443)

#3 Maryland (Howard County, Richest county’s median household income: $129,549)

#2 California (Santa Clara County, Richest county’s median household income: $140,258)

#1 Virginia (Loudoun, Richest county’s median household income: $156,821)

You can view the complete study and how all 50 states rank by going here.

