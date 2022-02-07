Would You Agree That These Berkshire County Towns are Romantic?

With Valentine's Day approaching, I started thinking about all of the wonderful towns we have here in Berkshire County. The Berkshires are full of beauty. As exemplified in some of our local Facebook groups, people are constantly taking photos of the county all throughout the year. Whether it's a beautiful sunset, or freshly fallen snow covering the trees, Berkshire County provides an organic beauty that can add some romance to your Valentine's Day celebration.

I was curious what the local community thought so I went to Facebook and asked the following question:

In your opinion, what's the most romantic town in Berkshire County and why?

I received many answers from Facebook folks including the following towns:

Adams

Becket

Dalton

East Otis

Egremont

Great Barrington

Hinsdale

Housatonic

Lanesborough

Lee

Lenox

Mt. Washington

New Ashford

North Adams

Otis

Pittsfield

Stockbridge

Southfield (Village in New Marlborough)

Tyringham

West Stockbridge

Williamstown

Obviously, this wasn't an official poll but more just my own curiosity regarding which Berkshire County towns are the most romantic according to the local Facebook community. A few of the answers that resonated with me include one respondent saying that "you can't pick just one Berkshire County town." Other respondents mentioned that the most romantic town is where you met your spouse or the town you got married in or the town that you are currently in with your soulmate.

There are Certain Landmarks That Make Berkshire County Towns Romantic

According to some of the respondents, other factors that make Berkshire County romantic are certain landmarks like the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Greylock Glen/Pecks Falls in Adams, Baldwin Hill in Egremont, and the top of Monument Mountain in Great Barrington just to name a few examples.

One answer that really hit home with me was, and I may be a little biased since I grew up in Northern Berkshire County, is the Hairpin Turn. That truly is a wonderful site where you can view North Adams and Williamstown from afar. It's a prime spot for you and your soulmate to watch the sunset, stargaze, and even watch the fireworks shoot off from Noel Field on the 4th of July.

I Agree That it's Difficult to Pick Just One Berkshire County Town as the Most Romantic

I would agree with what many people said and that's you can't pick just one town. They all bring something romantic to the table. If you want to answer the question and get in on the conversation, just join The Berkshires Facebook group, search the question that I included above and you'll be good to go. I hope you get to celebrate Valentine's Day in your favorite town.

