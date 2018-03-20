RuPaul Is the First Drag Queen to Get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

RuPaul just made history.

On Friday (March 16), the 57-year-old host of RuPaul's Drag Race became the first ever drag queen to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While delivering a speech during the star ceremony, the performer said that he was "overcome with so much emotion" to be honored with his own star, something he shared he had dreamed of since he was a child.

"As a kid, we'd come up here and they'd drop me off right here on Hollywood Boulevard so I could look at all the stars and dream that one day, I could be one of the stars on Hollywood Boulevard," he said.

"This is absolutely the most important moment in my professional career," RuPaul added, choking up with emotion.

RuPaul thanked his loved ones, friends, high school teacher Bill Pannell and Jane Fonda, among many others, for their support.

Fonda, whose 1968 Barbarella cover of TIME magazine inspired RuPaul's drag persona and career, presented him with the star.

Watch the entire ceremony, below: