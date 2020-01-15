Ryan From Our Radio Family Loses Everything In House Fire

You have heard him on the air on our sister station WNAW, Live 95.9, WSBS and even WUPE or seen him at charity functions playing music for their events and always helping any he can.

I spoke with Ryan Pause Tuesday afternoon to see how bad the fire was and what the family, He said that he and his family lost their home and all their belongings in the house fire on Hathaway street in Adams early Tuesday morning.

Ryan went on to say that luckily everyone got out of the house safe even his dog coco, but their two cats are still missing, The Red Cross stepped in and found the Pause family lodging for Tuesday night.

Ryan said this is what the family needs most now.

Clothing is a big one. I myself wear XL in shirts, 36x32 in pants, and Size 11 in shoes.

My mother wears XL in shirts and pants, and 6 1/2 in women's shoes.

My dad wears 36x32 in pants, XL in shirts, and Size 13 in shoes.

Food and toiletries would greatly be appreciated as well.

Donations can be dropped off at the studios of WNAW in North Adams, or today at Community Bible Church between noon 2 pm today only 1/15.

Also, Ryan was going to put on a Roaring 20s Party at Bounti Fare, which will now be a fundraiser for the family.

Feb 1st, 6 pm till 11 pm

FYI, online ticket purchasing is down. Therefore tickets can only be purchased with that phone number listened or email. People can also stop by Pizza House at 28 Hoosac Street in Adams to purchase tickets as well.

Call 413-499-3333 and ask for Cheryl if you have any questions. or 413-281-2903l