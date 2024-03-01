Here’s the #1 Safest Small Town to Live in New York

New York residents are aware of the pros of living in the Empire State. Attractions like the state's rich culture, the four seasons, beautiful scenery, affordable housing, and family-friendly areas are all reasons why people move and live in New York.

As is the case with any state there are areas of New York that are safer than others and if you are thinking of making a move to this great state, you'll probably want to know what towns and cities are on the safe side.

What's the Safest Small Town or City to Live in New York?

If you're opting to move to a small town or small city in New York you're best bet in terms of safety is the town of Yorktown. Yorktown is a suburb of New York City with a population of a little more than 36,000. Courtesy of moneygeek, here's a crime dataset of Yorktown:

Crime Cost Per Capita: $85

$85 Violent Crime Rate: 34

34 Property Crime Rate: 701

701 Total Crime Cost (in Millions): $3,017

It's worth mentioning that Yorktown ranks #15 on moneygeek's list of the safest small towns and cities in America.

Niche also had a very positive review of living in Yorktown

Yorktown is in Westchester County and is one of the best places to live in New York. Living in Yorktown offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Yorktown and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Yorktown are highly rated.

In addition to the site's review, Niche gave Yorktown a B+ grade for crime and safety. Here are all of Yorktown's grades via Niche.

Public Schools: A+

Housing: B

Good for Families: A+

Nightlife: B+

Diversity: B+

While the bigger cities in New York like Albany, Syracuse, and Rochester for example may have more excitement sometimes a smaller town like Yorktown is the safest bet. Plus, by living in Yorktown you get the best of both worlds as New York City is approximately 35-40 miles away.

