Popular Former Morning Show Personality Passes Away

News spread this week about the passing of the popular and controversial former Albany morning guy Bob Mason. Mason was not only a radio legend in Albany on classic rocker WPYX, but also was a popular radio personality in the Berkshires.

Bob Mason of Mason & Sheehan Passes at 73

According to Mason’s obituary, he passed at home on Sunday at the age of 73. Mason was born Roy Moon and is survived by his wife Shelia Moon. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home in Catskill, NY. A funeral service will be held at the Catskill Cemetery following a memorial tribute at 1 pm according to his obituary in the Times Union.

Mason was a main-stay in Albany radio and at the height of his popularity was teamed up with Bill Sheehan. Mason and Sheehan had a long run on WPYX. Mason was famous for throwing elaborate parties in the Albany market as well as in the Berkshires in Pittsfield.

I personally knew Bob when I ran a radio station in New Hampshire. I hired Bob to be the first morning show host of a new classic rock station that launched in the NH seacoast in late 1999. Bob loved being on the air and his gruff exterior played well on WSHK. Mason was a huge Yankee fan and would take great pleasure razzing the dedicated New England Red Sox fans.

I remember Bob loved to cook and he always wanted to be home on weekends to spend time with his wife. Mason would make the 3 ½ hour drive back to NY after each show on Friday and return to NH Sunday night or very early Monday morning before his 6 am morning show started. What stood out to me the most was Mason’s dedication to his listeners. To say he loved them would be an understatement. I remember a meeting brainstorming a local golf tournament like the ones that Mason & Sheehan made epic when in Albany. We planned on hamburgers and hotdogs following the 18-hole charity event. Bob insisted on steak, lobster, and free beer. Only the best for his listeners. R.I.P. Bob.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands